Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kuki dan Dasar Privasi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 18, 2023
Memahami Kuki dan Dasar Privasi

Cookies are small files stored on your device when you visit a website. They contain information about your preferences, device, and online activity. By accepting cookies, you agree to allow websites and their commercial partners to use this information to enhance site navigation, personalize ads, analyze site usage, and support marketing efforts.

However, it is important to understand and review the associated privacy policies to ensure your personal information is safeguarded. Privacy policies outline how your data is collected, stored, and utilized by websites and their partners.

When managing your cookie settings, you have the option to reject non-essential cookies. This allows you to limit the information collected about you while still enjoying basic website functionality. By adjusting these settings, you can protect your privacy while browsing the internet.

It is advisable to familiarize yourself with a website’s privacy policy before accepting cookies. This will help you make informed decisions about how your data is handled and whether you are comfortable sharing your information with that particular website and its partners.

Remember, your privacy is important and understanding how cookies and privacy policies work is crucial in protecting your personal data online.

#### Sources:
– [Tambah sumber di sini tanpa URL]
– [Tambah sumber di sini tanpa URL]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Tiga Lelaki Dikehendaki Kerana Menyuap Bir Secara Paksa kepada Ular Sawa yang Dilindungi di Afrika Selatan

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Ekspedisi 70 Krew Menjalankan Kajian Kesihatan Angkasa dan Sains Bumi di Stesen Angkasa Antarabangsa

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kuki dan Kepentingannya untuk Kefungsian Laman Web

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Tiga Lelaki Dikehendaki Kerana Menyuap Bir Secara Paksa kepada Ular Sawa yang Dilindungi di Afrika Selatan

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Ekspedisi 70 Krew Menjalankan Kajian Kesihatan Angkasa dan Sains Bumi di Stesen Angkasa Antarabangsa

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kuki dan Kepentingannya untuk Kefungsian Laman Web

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Tajuk: Memahami Kuki: Mempertingkatkan Navigasi Tapak dan Memperibadikan Iklan

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen