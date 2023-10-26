Angkasawan Rusia Melancarkan Satelit Pelajar Semasa Spacewalk untuk Mengkaji Layar Suria

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub successfully launched the student satellite “Parus-MGTU” while conducting a spacewalk. As part of an experiment, the satellite aims to investigate the motion of solar sails. The launch device, developed by Bauman Moscow State Technical University students, ensures a linear trajectory for the nanosatellite, providing a crucial requirement for future satellite deployments.

The primary objective of Kononenko and Chub’s spacewalk was to disconnect the secondary radiator loop of the “Nauka” module from the main module loop. This action was necessary due to a leak that occurred on October 9. The cosmonauts inspected and photographed the non-sealed location, enabling specialists on Earth to analyze and determine the breach’s source.

Following the satellite’s deployment, the cosmonauts will oversee the solar sail’s deployment, expecting that adjustments to the sail length exposed to solar-charged particles will facilitate the spacecraft’s thrust and orbital modifications.

In addition to launching the satellite, Kononenko and Chub also conducted a radar experiment called “Napor-MiniRSA” on the “Nauka” module. The experiment aims to monitor the Earth’s surface for environmental, emergency, and natural resource management purposes. The investigation is led by the Rocket and Space Corporation “Energia.”

During their spacewalk, if granted extra time, Kononenko and Chub will replace the securing plates that fasten the cables in their docked position on the “Zvezda” service module. This crucial task ensures the proper functionality and security of the module.

The spacewalk began at 20:49 Moscow time (17:49 UTC, 23:19 IST), with the opening of the Small Research Module “Poisk” hatch. The cosmonauts will spend a total of 6 hours and 52 minutes outside the International Space Station. This particular mission marks their first spacewalk since arriving at the ISS on September 15, 2023, making it the sixth Russian spacewalk of the year. While Chub is venturing outside the ISS for the first time for work, it is Kononenko’s sixth spacewalk.

