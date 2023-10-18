Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Kemajuan dalam Mengukur Pengembangan Alam Semesta

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 18, 2023
Kemajuan dalam Mengukur Pengembangan Alam Semesta

A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Sumber:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

NASA Mengeluarkan Imej Terperinci Jupiter's Moon Io dan Menemui Ciri Baharu dalam Atmosfera Musytari

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Rakaman CCTV Yang Baru Ditemui Mendedahkan Kilatan Cahaya Mendahului Dentuman Kuat di Melbourne

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Bertahan dari Kematian Matahari: Nasib Planet V

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

NASA Mengeluarkan Imej Terperinci Jupiter's Moon Io dan Menemui Ciri Baharu dalam Atmosfera Musytari

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Rakaman CCTV Yang Baru Ditemui Mendedahkan Kilatan Cahaya Mendahului Dentuman Kuat di Melbourne

Oktober 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Bertahan dari Kematian Matahari: Nasib Planet V

Oktober 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Keadaan Elektron Baru dalam Garam Lebur Boleh Menjejas Prestasi Reaktor Bahan Bakar Garam

Oktober 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen