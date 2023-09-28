Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Mengawal Geseran pada Permukaan Graphene dengan Medan Elektrik

ByGabriel Botha

September 28, 2023
Mengawal Geseran pada Permukaan Graphene dengan Medan Elektrik

A research team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of California has discovered a new method to dynamically tune and control friction on a graphene surface using external electric fields. Friction plays a crucial role in various systems, including the behavior of sliding contacts, material wear, and fluid flow across surfaces. The ability to actively control friction is becoming increasingly important as micro- and nanoscale devices gain popularity.

The researchers studied the friction at the nanoscale contact between graphene Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) and an Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) tip. They found that by modulating the doping level of graphene using an external electric field, the friction could be enhanced and tuned. Specifically, when graphene was in contact with semiconducting tips, the friction was sensitive to the charge density in graphene.

One of the most promising methods for controlling friction is through the use of external electric fields. These fields can alter the properties of lubricants, material surfaces, and the interactions between them. The team of researchers believes that 2D materials, such as graphene, are an excellent choice for designing interacting surfaces due to their high mechanical strength, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Traditionally, surfaces coated with graphene films exhibit very low friction. However, the researchers discovered that by exposing the graphene-coated surface to an electric field under the right conditions, the friction could be “turned on.” The system could then be controlled in this higher friction state before being switched back to a lower friction state, all without applying large electrical biases between the surfaces in contact.

This discovery has the potential to significantly reduce energy consumption in nano- and micro-electromechanical systems and allow for dynamic control of friction. It also mitigates the enhanced wear and corrosion of sliding surfaces when direct bias is applied. The research team believes that their work will pave the way for novel approaches in surface design and contribute to advancements in various fields.

Sumber:
– Universiti Illinois Urbana-Champaign
– Universiti California

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Kajian Mendedahkan Kesan Berbasikal Metana di Tasik Artik terhadap Perubahan Iklim

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

NASA dan SpaceX Tetapkan Tarikh Pelancaran Oktober untuk Misi Jiwa

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Kuki untuk Pengalaman Dalam Talian Diperibadikan

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kajian Mendedahkan Kesan Berbasikal Metana di Tasik Artik terhadap Perubahan Iklim

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA dan SpaceX Tetapkan Tarikh Pelancaran Oktober untuk Misi Jiwa

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Mengurus Keutamaan Kuki untuk Pengalaman Dalam Talian Diperibadikan

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Memanjangkan Operasi Kapal Angkasa New Horizons untuk Sains Pelbagai Disiplin

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen