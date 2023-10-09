Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Para saintis Menemui Kaedah Cekap Tenaga untuk Pengeluaran Urea

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 9, 2023
Para saintis Menemui Kaedah Cekap Tenaga untuk Pengeluaran Urea

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

Sumber:
– Universiti Teknologi Queensland
– Bahan Fungsian Lanjutan

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kepentingan Kuki dalam Privasi Dalam Talian

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Kerapuhan Penderia Persekitaran di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

Pelancaran Kapal Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertangguh Kerana Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Memahami Kepentingan Kuki dalam Privasi Dalam Talian

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kerapuhan Penderia Persekitaran di Kawasan Berisiko Tinggi

Oktober 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Pelancaran Kapal Angkasa Psyche NASA Mungkin Tertangguh Kerana Cuaca Buruk

Oktober 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Menemui Asteroid Dekat Bumi 2023 TF4

Oktober 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen