Mikroskop Baharu untuk Mengkaji Gabungan Dadah dalam Sel Hidup

Researchers at Bielefeld University in Germany have developed a fluorescence microscope that enables fast super-resolution imaging over a wide field of view. This innovative microscope is specifically designed to capture high-resolution images of multiple living cells simultaneously, making it ideal for studying the effects of different drug combinations on the body.

Polypharmacy, which refers to the use of multiple medications by chronically ill or elderly patients, can often lead to dangerous interactions. To address this issue, the researchers developed the microscope as part of the EIC Pathfinder OpenProject DeLIVERy, which aims to create a platform for investigating polypharmacy in individual patients.

The microscope utilizes optical fiber delivery of excitation light to achieve high image quality over a large field of view. It is also capable of performing multicolor and high-speed imaging. By testing individual drug combinations on isolated cells and imaging them with super-resolution, researchers can observe the dynamics of cell membrane features or organelles. The large field of view provides statistical information about the cell response, which can be used to improve personalized healthcare. Additionally, the compact size of the microscope makes it suitable for clinical applications where high resolution is essential.

The microscope is based on super-resolved structured illumination microscopy (SR-SIM), which uses a structured pattern of light to excite fluorescence in a sample and achieve a spatial resolution that surpasses the diffraction limit of light. This technique is well-suited for live cell imaging as it uses low-power excitation that does not harm the sample.

To achieve high resolution across a wide field of view, the microscope reconstructs super-resolved images from a set of raw images. These raw images are obtained by using six optical fibers to illuminate the sample with a sinusoidal striped pattern. The microscope also features a newly designed fiber switch that allows for precise adjustment of the light beams and a custom-designed holder for collimating and refocusing the beams into the microscope.

The researchers tested the microscope using fixed multicolor-stained rat liver cells, as the liver is the primary organ involved in drug metabolism. The images captured by the microscope revealed tiny membrane structures that are smaller than the diffraction limit of light.

In future studies, the researchers plan to use the microscope to observe the dynamics of liver cells treated with different drugs live. They also intend to further improve the image reconstruction process to enable live reconstruction of the acquired raw data.

Overall, this new microscope offers a powerful tool for studying the effects of drug combinations on living cells, providing valuable insights that can contribute to the development of personalized healthcare.

rujukan:

– High-speed TIRF and 2D super-resolution structured illumination microscopy with a large field of view based on fiber optic components (Henning Ortkrass et al., Optics Express)