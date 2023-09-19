Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan Frank Rubio Akan Menolak Misi ISS Sepanjang Tahun Jika Dia Tahu

ByGabriel Botha

September 19, 2023
Angkasawan Frank Rubio Akan Menolak Misi ISS Sepanjang Tahun Jika Dia Tahu

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest space mission for a U.S. astronaut, revealed that he would have declined the mission if he had known it would last over a year. During a NASA press conference from the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio expressed that family matters would have influenced his decision to decline the mission. He mentioned that missing important family events would have made him say ‘thank you, but no thank you.’

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned to last six months but was extended due to a coolant leak in the ship that was supposed to bring the crew home. The Russian-operated Soyuz MS-22, carrying Rubio and a Russian crew, was ultimately replaced, and the new Soyuz vehicle docked at the ISS on September 21, 2022.

Rubio shared that the most challenging part of his mission was learning that his stay would be extended. However, the support and resilience of his wife and kids helped him get through the entire mission. He emphasized that sacrifices, both personal and familial, are necessary for the success of the International Space Station.

Despite the strained relationship between the U.S. and Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine, NASA and Roscosmos, the respective space agencies of the two countries, have continued their collaboration in space exploration. Rubio expressed his appreciation for his Russian crewmates, highlighting the special bond formed during their time together.

The future of Russian involvement in the ISS remains uncertain, as tensions and economic sanctions have affected the partnership between the two countries. Dmitry Rogozin, the former director general of Roscosmos, had threatened to end Russia’s ISS cooperation, but he was released from his position in June 2022. Russia has indicated its commitment to fulfilling its obligations as an ISS partner until at least 2024, but the specifics of their future involvement are still under discussion.

Sumber:
– Fox News Digital Originals

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Berjuta-juta di Amerika untuk Menyaksikan Gerhana Matahari Anulus yang Hebat

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA untuk Melepaskan Kapsul Sampel Asteroid untuk Mendarat di Gurun Utah

September 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

Asal-usul Tindakan Bertujuan: Cerapan daripada Penyelidikan Bayi

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Berjuta-juta di Amerika untuk Menyaksikan Gerhana Matahari Anulus yang Hebat

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA untuk Melepaskan Kapsul Sampel Asteroid untuk Mendarat di Gurun Utah

September 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Asal-usul Tindakan Bertujuan: Cerapan daripada Penyelidikan Bayi

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Misi OSIRIS-REx: Membawa Spesimen Batu Alien Kembali ke Bumi

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen