Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Cermin Utama untuk Teleskop Giant Magellan Hampir Siap

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 4, 2023
Cermin Utama untuk Teleskop Giant Magellan Hampir Siap

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Sumber:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Teleskop Angkasa Jamess Webb mendedahkan penemuan mengejutkan tentang galaksi awal

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen