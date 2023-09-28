Kehidupan bandar

Organisasi Penyelidikan Angkasa India (ISRO) Bersedia untuk Misi Angkasa Lepas Baharu

ByGabriel Botha

September 28, 2023
The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath, recently provided updates on the agency’s upcoming space missions. He stated that the Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, has completed its intended objectives and its current sleep mode is not a cause for concern. Somanath explained that the rover may not “wake up” if its electronics have been damaged by the extreme cold temperatures on the moon.

ISRO is now preparing for the launch of the XPoSat, or X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, which is scheduled for November or December. This mission will focus on studying black holes, nebulas, and pulsars. Additionally, the agency plans to launch the climate satellite INSAT-3DS in December, followed by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) D3 launch in November or December. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is also on track to be launched in February of next year.

Somanath also mentioned the upcoming test launch of the Gaganyaan mission’s spacecraft test vehicle, D1, which is scheduled for October.

These missions highlight ISRO’s commitment to advancing scientific research and exploration in space. Despite potential setbacks, such as the current status of the Pragyan rover, the agency remains unwavering in its pursuit of new discoveries and technological advancements.

Source: Article based on information from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S. Somanath, during a press conference in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.

