Mikroplastik Bawaan Udara: Kesan terhadap Kesihatan dan Iklim

A recent study conducted by researchers from Waseda University in Japan has shed light on the significant issue of airborne microplastics (AMPs) and their impact on cloud formation and global warming. Microplastics refer to plastic particles that are smaller than 5 mm in size and are often found in industrial waste or result from the breakdown of larger plastic items.

These tiny plastic particles have been found in various organs of both humans and animals, including the lungs, heart, blood, placenta, and feces. It is estimated that around ten million tons of microplastics end up in the ocean, where they can then be released into the atmosphere through ocean spray. This means that microplastics have likely become a component of clouds, leading to contamination of the water and food we consume through “plastic rainfall.”

While previous studies have mainly focused on the impact of microplastics on aquatic ecosystems, little research has been done on their effects as airborne particles and their contribution to cloud formation and climate change.

The researchers, led by Professor Hiroshi Okochi, collected cloud water samples from different altitudes in Japan, including the summit of Mount Fuji, to track the presence of microplastics in the atmosphere. By using advanced imaging techniques, they confirmed the existence of microplastics in the samples and examined their physical and chemical properties.

The study identified nine different types of polymers and one type of rubber in the airborne microplastics. Notably, most of the detected polypropylene showed signs of degradation, such as carbonyl (C=O) and hydroxyl (OH) groups. These findings suggest that microplastics play a significant role in rapid cloud formation, potentially influencing the overall climate.

The accumulation of airborne microplastics, particularly in polar regions, could disrupt the ecological balance and lead to a loss of biodiversity. Additionally, the degradation of these particles in the upper atmosphere releases greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming.

Addressing the issue of airborne microplastics is crucial to mitigate the potential irreversible environmental damage and the associated risks to human health and the planet’s climate.

