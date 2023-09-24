Kehidupan bandar

Kapal Angkasa Osiris-Rex Bersedia Kembali ke Bumi dengan Sampel Bennu

September 24, 2023
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft is set to make its return to Earth, carrying valuable samples collected from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft is expected to hit the top of Earth’s atmosphere in western Utah at 08:42 local time. The landing target is a remote military test range in this area.

As the spacecraft enters Earth’s atmosphere, it will travel at a blistering pace of 12km/s, or 27,000mph. This rapid speed will cause the craft’s underside to heat up to temperatures exceeding 3,000 degrees Celsius. However, this intense heat will also serve the important purpose of slowing down the spacecraft.

To ensure stability during descent, a drogue parachute will be deployed. Following this, a main chute will bring the capsule gently to the ground. The anticipated time for contact with the Utah desert floor is 08:55.

Once the spacecraft has landed, helicopters will transport it to a temporary laboratory. This lab will serve as a facility to prepare the sample capsule for further analysis at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas. The center has a dedicated facility specifically designed for the thorough examination and study of samples collected from the asteroid Bennu.

This monumental mission has been years in the making, with the Osiris-Rex spacecraft embarking on its journey to Bennu in 2016. The goal of the mission was to collect samples from this near-Earth asteroid and return them to Earth for detailed study. The samples from Bennu are believed to hold valuable insights into the early solar system and the origins of life.

As the Osiris-Rex spacecraft concludes its mission and returns to Earth, scientists and researchers eagerly await the arrival of the samples. The findings from these samples could have significant implications for our understanding of our own planet and the universe as a whole.

