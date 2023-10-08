Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Sertai Persatuan Astronomi Peterborough untuk Menyaksikan Gerhana Matahari Separa

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 8, 2023
Sertai Persatuan Astronomi Peterborough untuk Menyaksikan Gerhana Matahari Separa

The Peterborough Astronomical Association (PAA) is inviting everyone to join them on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Harold Town Conservation Area to witness a partial solar eclipse. During this captivating event, the moon will partially cover the face of the sun, creating a unique astronomical phenomenon.

It is important to note that even during a partial solar eclipse, it is crucial to use special viewing equipment to protect your eyes. The sun can cause severe damage to your eyes if viewed improperly, even for a brief moment. The PAA will be providing eclipse glasses to ensure safe viewing for all participants.

Rick Stankiewicz, the PAA publicity director, emphasizes the significance of using the right safety equipment. He highlights that looking at the sun without proper safety precautions should never be attempted.

Attending the event organized by the PAA will grant you the opportunity to witness a celestial spectacle and learn more about the wonders of our universe. For further information about the event and astronomy in general, please visit the Peterborough Astronomical Association’s website.

Sumber:

– Peterborough Astronomical Association

– Harold Town Conservation Area

Definisi:

– Partial solar eclipse: A celestial event where the moon partially obscures the sun, creating a partial shadow on the Earth.

– Eclipse glasses: Special glasses designed to protect the eyes during a solar eclipse by filtering out the harmful rays of the sun.

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

MIT Membangunkan Peranti Boleh Diimplan untuk Merawat Diabetes Jenis 1

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Sejarah Geologi Zealandia: Benua Tersembunyi Bumi

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Ahli Geologi Menemui Plat Tektonik Yang Tidak Diketahui Sebelum Ini Bernama Pontus

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

MIT Membangunkan Peranti Boleh Diimplan untuk Merawat Diabetes Jenis 1

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Sejarah Geologi Zealandia: Benua Tersembunyi Bumi

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Ahli Geologi Menemui Plat Tektonik Yang Tidak Diketahui Sebelum Ini Bernama Pontus

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

New York City Tenggelam Kerana Pelbagai Faktor, Imej Satelit Terbongkar

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen