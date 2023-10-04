Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA Berjaya Mengembalikan Sampel Asteroid ke Bumi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 4, 2023
Kapal Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA Berjaya Mengembalikan Sampel Asteroid ke Bumi

After years of preparation and hard work, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule landed in a targeted area near Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 24. Prior to touchdown, the spacecraft captured final images of the capsule’s descent towards Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Regolith Explorer, aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and bring it back to Earth for analysis. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and spent several years studying the asteroid’s surface before collecting a sample in 2020.

Following the landing, the sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, now renamed, is embarking on a new mission to rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

The return of the sample capsule is a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx team and NASA’s exploration efforts. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of the solar system and potentially discover valuable resources that could aid future space exploration.

Sumber:
– Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– Citation: NASA (2023, October 4) NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft views sample return capsule’s departure. Retrieved 4 October 2023.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kepentingan Persetujuan Kuki dan Privasi dalam Pemasaran Dalam Talian

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Cosmic Cliffs: Membongkar Kelahiran Bintang Tersembunyi

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Destinasi Seterusnya Perseverance Rover: Titik Jurabi

Oktober 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Teleskop Angkasa Jamess Webb mendedahkan penemuan mengejutkan tentang galaksi awal

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen