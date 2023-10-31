Membuka Marikh: Memetakan Ais Air Bawah Tanah di Planet Merah

Embarking on an interstellar mission is no easy feat, requiring meticulous planning and groundbreaking technological advancements. While we are still far from venturing beyond our own star system, NASA is currently in the planning phase for our first missions to Mars. In a bid to make this mission a little less daunting, scientists have undertaken the task of mapping the subterranean water ice hidden beneath the Martian surface, giving future astronauts a better understanding of where to find vital resources.

Long known to have water in the form of ice scattered across its surface, Mars holds the key to sustaining life through these water reserves. However, most of the ice is concentrated at the poles, making it difficult to access. Similar to Earth, the polar regions of Mars are extremely cold and inhospitable, making them highly unlikely destinations for future human missions.

To address this challenge, NASA’s Subsurface Water Ice Mapping (SWIM) project utilizes data collected by various Mars spacecraft, including the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, 2001 Mars Odyssey, and the Mars Global Surveyor. The aim of this project is to identify the most promising locations for subterranean ice reserves.

The verification process for the SWIM project involved the discovery of a recent impact crater on Mars measuring 492 feet in diameter. Through this crater, scientists successfully confirmed the accuracy of their mapping system by uncovering frozen water ice beneath the Martian surface. Encouraged by their findings, they expanded their exploration and developed a comprehensive subterranean ice map of Mars.

The significance of this mapping project lies in its identification of ice stores in the northern midlatitudes, where the Martian atmosphere is slightly thicker. This atmospheric characteristic makes it more favorable for spacecraft to decelerate during entry. Should the map’s accuracy hold true, future Martian explorers could potentially access a ready supply of frozen water, reducing the need to carry large quantities from Earth. Furthermore, this Martian water could be utilized for various purposes, such as drinking water, as well as splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen for breathing air and rocket fuel.

Understanding the terrain and locating essential resources is paramount for successful human exploration of Mars or any other extraterrestrial destination. By mapping the hidden underground water ice, scientists are paving the way for future astronauts to navigate with confidence as they embark on this extraordinary journey.

