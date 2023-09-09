NASA’s $800 million OSIRIS-Rex mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security Regolith Explorer, aims to retrieve a sample of an asteroid and bring it back to Earth for laboratory studies. Launched in 2016, this robotic spacecraft is the first U.S. mission of its kind. Its target is a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is approximately 1,600 feet wide, about the size of the Empire State Building. It is a carbon-rich space rock, shaped like a droplet, made up of loosely held-together gravel and boulders. The asteroid earned the nickname “the trickster asteroid” as it surprised the team during the mission. Rather than encountering a solid surface, the spacecraft was met with a response similar to a fluid or a ball pit.

The main goal of collecting an asteroid sample is to study the remnants of our solar system’s formation billions of years ago. By analyzing the sample, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of organic materials and the emergence of life on Earth. The team will be studying the complex process of transforming simple carbon molecules into more complex ones, such as amino acids and nucleic acids.

On September 24th, the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft will drop its capsule containing the Bennu sample approximately 63,000 miles above Earth. The landing target is a small area in the high mountain deserts of Utah. If successful, OSIRIS-Rex will be the first U.S. mission to bring back an asteroid sample. The recovery team will have the opportunity to analyze the sample and gain further understanding of our solar system’s history.

Sumber:

– NASA.gov

– Rich Burns, NASA’s project manager