NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to bring back the first-ever asteroid sample to Earth on September 24. However, unlike other spacecraft returning from the International Space Station, the OSIRIS-REx sample capsule cannot wave off a landing attempt. The team will work closely with U.S. Army meteorologists in Utah to plan for all weather scenarios and ensure a successful sample collection.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected about 9 ounces of rocks and dirt from the asteroid Bennu in 2020. The sample capsule, carrying the precious space dirt, will land at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range, 80 miles from Salt Lake City. The landing date is non-negotiable as it corresponds with the annual intersection of Bennu’s orbit and Earth’s orbit.

One of the main concerns for the landing is the possibility of rain, which could create a muddy situation on the landing site. The OSIRIS-REx team is taking precautions to protect the sample from water and ensure its safe delivery to the clean room within two hours of landing. Wind is another hazard, as ideal wind speeds need to be below 10 mph to prevent the parachute from getting blown away.

The U.S. Army meteorologists at the West Desert Test Center are responsible for monitoring weather conditions and providing information to the recovery teams. They will release weather balloons to measure winds and moisture aloft, as well as verify the reentry path forecast. Multiple tracking assets and aircraft will be used to follow the capsule after it separates from the spacecraft.

Overall, the OSIRIS-REx team is determined to collect the prized asteroid sample, rain or shine, and ensure its successful return to Earth for further analysis and study.

Sources: OSIRIS-REx mission, U.S. Army meteorologists at West Desert Test Center