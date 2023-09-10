The OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security–Regolith Explorer) mission is set to make history by bringing back the first-ever asteroid sample to Earth. The spacecraft will deliver about 9 ounces of rocks and dirt collected from the asteroid Bennu in 2020. However, unlike a Crew Dragon spacecraft that can delay a landing due to adverse weather conditions, OSIRIS-REx has a non-negotiable landing date of September 24.

The OSIRIS-REx team is working closely with U.S. Army meteorologists in Utah to plan for all possible weather scenarios. Eric Nelson, a member of the meteorology team, explains that September poses unique forecasting challenges as the Utah desert transitions from summer to fall during the Southwest Monsoon season. One concern is the possibility of rain, which could create muddy conditions at the landing site.

While the team doesn’t see an exceptional amount of rain in the forecast models at the moment, they are prepared for all eventualities. A significant amount of rain could turn the former lakebed at the landing site into a muddy mess. Even smaller amounts of rain leading up to the landing could saturate the ground and make it difficult for ground vehicles to access the site. Protecting the sample from water is crucial, as excess water entering the capsule could compromise the integrity of the sample.

Wind is another challenge that the mission must navigate. After re-entering Earth’s atmosphere at 27,500 mph, the tire-size sample capsule will deploy parachutes to slow down. Ideal wind speeds for a successful landing are below 10 mph, as anything higher could potentially blow away the parachutes. The recovery team will monitor wind profiler data and weather stations to ensure that the winds are within acceptable limits.

In preparation for the mission, forecasters at the West Desert Test Center will release weather balloons to gather information about winds and moisture aloft. This data will inform the recovery team about the wind flow and help them track the capsule in case visual contact is lost.

As September 24 approaches, the OSIRIS-REx team remains committed to a successful landing, rain or shine. This milestone mission will provide valuable insights into the origins and composition of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

