NASA Menjemput Penggemar Angkasa Lepas Hantar Nama Mereka ke Deep Space

NASA is offering a thrilling opportunity for space enthusiasts to have their names added to the Europa Clipper spacecraft, which will embark on a 1.8 billion-mile journey to explore Jupiter’s moon, Europa. This unique campaign, called “Message in a Bottle” by NASA, allows individuals to be a part of this historic mission by simply submitting their names on the space agency’s official website.

Since the launch of the campaign, nearly 700,000 names have already been submitted, showcasing the immense interest and excitement surrounding this endeavor. Once all the names are collected, the skilled technicians at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California will etch them onto a dime-sized silicon microchip using an electron beam. Each line of text will be incredibly small, measuring less than 1/1000th the width of a human hair, at just 75 nanometers.

Accompanying the names on the microchip will be the eloquent poem titled “In Praise of Mystery,” written by the US Poet Laureate Ada Limón to commemorate the mission. This tiny microchip, affixed to a metal plate, will eventually be attached to the exterior of the Europa Clipper spacecraft. As the spacecraft embarks on approximately 50 close flybys of Europa, it will carry this “message in a bottle” along with its payload of science instruments.

The primary goal of the Europa Clipper mission is to collect crucial data about Europa’s subsurface ocean, icy crust, and atmosphere in order to shed light on the potential for life on this intriguing moon. With its half-billion miles of orbits, the spacecraft will tirelessly relay invaluable information back to scientists on Earth. Currently, the final assembly of the Europa Clipper is being completed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, after which it will be transported to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for its scheduled launch in October 2024.

