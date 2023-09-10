NASA’s Perseverance rover has been making significant progress on Mars since its arrival in 2021. One of its onboard instruments, MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment), has successfully generated breathable oxygen from the planet’s thin atmosphere. While the amount produced may seem small, it marks an important step towards establishing a sustainable presence on the Red Planet.

MOXIE has generated 122 grams of oxygen since its deployment on Mars. This may be equivalent to the amount needed for a small dog to breathe for ten hours, but it is an incredible achievement considering its location over a hundred million miles away from Earth. Generating oxygen on Mars is essential for long-term lunar and Martian exploration and could help create a robust economy and support future human missions.

The performance of MOXIE has surpassed expectations, producing double the expected amount of oxygen per hour. It has successfully operated throughout the Martian year, enduring varying environmental conditions. The instrument uses a complex electrochemical process to separate oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide atoms in the Martian atmosphere.

The implications of MOXIE’s success extend beyond breathable air for astronauts. The harvested oxygen could also serve as rocket propellant, reducing the need to carry large amounts of fuel from Earth. This could make future trips to Mars more feasible and cost-effective. NASA is now looking forward to the next phase, MOXIE 2.0, which aims to harvest and store liquefied oxygen.

Trudy Kortes, the director of technology demonstrations at NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, expressed excitement about the future possibilities enabled by MOXIE. By proving this technology under real-world conditions, NASA is one step closer to a future where astronauts can sustainably live off the land on Mars.

Sumber: NASA