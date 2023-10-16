Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Bintang Muda Ditemui Berhampiran Lubang Hitam Pusat Bima Sakti, Menentang Jangkaan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 16, 2023
Bintang Muda Ditemui Berhampiran Lubang Hitam Pusat Bima Sakti, Menentang Jangkaan

The discovery of a cluster of young stars near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way has puzzled astronomers for decades. According to a recent study, these young stars, known as IRS13, are only about 100,000 years old, much younger than expected given the inhospitable conditions near the black hole.

Researchers from the University of Cologne’s Institute of Astrophysics have been studying IRS13 to unravel the mystery of how these young stars formed in such a forbidding environment. They believe that the stars may have initially been located in the galactic suburbs before migrating closer to the galactic center and being trapped by the black hole’s gravitational pull.

As the IRS13 cluster was pulled in, it created a bow shock, which is a gathering of material resulting from its passage through the interstellar medium. This bow shock then stimulated the formation of more stars, contributing to the presence of young emerging stars in the cluster.

The James Webb Space Telescope has also observed the galactic center and detected signs of water ice near IRS13. This serves as further evidence of the presence of dusty, newly-forming stars in the region. Astronomers hope that future observations from the JWST will provide additional insights into IRS13, helping to solve the mystery of the young stars in the Milky Way’s core.

Sumber:
– Jurnal Astronomi

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Sumber Tenaga Baharu: Mengumpul Elektrik daripada Gerakan Molekul

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan Boleh Memandu di atas Debu Bulan yang Mencair untuk Mengatasi Cabaran

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Penemuan Baharu di Jupiter's Moon Europa: CO₂, Lautan dan Haba

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Sumber Tenaga Baharu: Mengumpul Elektrik daripada Gerakan Molekul

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan Boleh Memandu di atas Debu Bulan yang Mencair untuk Mengatasi Cabaran

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Penemuan Baharu di Jupiter's Moon Europa: CO₂, Lautan dan Haba

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Penyelidik Mendedahkan Punca Gempa Marikh Terbesar

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen