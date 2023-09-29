Ahli Astronom Mengesan Titik Gelap Misteri pada Neptun buat Kali Pertama

Astronomers have observed a large dark spot on Neptune’s atmosphere using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT). This is the first time a dark spot on the planet has been observed from Earth. The spot is accompanied by a smaller bright spot, which adds to the mystery surrounding these features.

Dark spots are common in the atmospheres of giant planets, with the Great Red Spot on Jupiter being the most well-known. However, dark spots on Neptune have remained elusive and short-lived. This recent discovery provides additional clues about their origin.

The study, led by Patrick Irwin from the University of Oxford, used data from the VLT to investigate the nature of dark spots on Neptune. Previous theories suggested that these spots were caused by a clearing in the clouds, but the observations ruled out this possibility. Instead, the researchers found that dark spots are likely the result of air particles darkening in a layer below the visible haze layer, as ice and hazes mix in Neptune’s atmosphere.

The researchers were able to make these findings after Nasa and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope discovered several dark spots in Neptune’s atmosphere. By using the VLT’s Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (Muse) instrument, they were able to study the reflected sunlight from Neptune and its spot in more detail. This allowed them to determine the height at which the dark spot sits in the atmosphere and gain insights into the chemical composition of the different atmospheric layers.

Furthermore, the observations revealed a surprise finding—a rare deep bright cloud type that had never been identified before. This cloud appeared alongside the main dark spot and was found to be at the same level in the atmosphere. This indicates that it is a completely new type of feature compared to the small companion clouds of high-altitude methane ice that have been previously observed.

This groundbreaking discovery not only advances our understanding of Neptune’s atmospheric dynamics but also showcases the remarkable advancements in technology that allow astronomers to observe these distant planets from Earth.

– Nina Massey, Koresponden Sains PA

– Nature Astronomy (Publication)