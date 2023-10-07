Elon Musk Meramalkan Misi Tanpa Kru ke Marikh Dalam Masa 4 Tahun

Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced his prediction that the Starship could make an uncrewed mission to Mars within the next three to four years. Musk made this statement during a keynote address at the International Astronautical Congress, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan via video conferencing.

Despite the recent challenges faced by SpaceX’s Starship program, Musk expressed optimism about the upcoming test flight of the massive reusable rocket system. He mentioned that there is a decent chance of success for the test landing on Mars within the next four years. Musk shared his thoughts with Clay Mowry, the president of the International Astronautical Federation.

The Starship program faced scrutiny from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following its first and only launch, which took place on April 20. Although the launch resulted in an explosion and failure to reach orbit, SpaceX considered it successful due to the valuable data acquired during the test flight.

The FAA imposed a hold on SpaceX’s launches and triggered an investigation, leading to a list of 63 corrective actions. These actions include redesigning vehicle hardware, launching pad modifications to enhance robustness, increased design process reviews, additional analysis and testing of safety systems, and applying stricter change control practices.

SpaceX has been actively working on implementing these corrective actions. The company has made over 1,000 changes to the Starship, including the design of the spacecraft itself. One significant improvement is the planned ignition of the second-stage engines while still attached to the booster during the second flight.

Musk emphasized the efficiency of this approach from a physics standpoint, stating that it involves blasting the top of the booster with the second-stage engines. With numerous updates and enhancements being implemented, Elon Musk remains confident in the Starship’s capability to reach Mars in the near future.

