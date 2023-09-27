Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Jurnal Perubatan Menghadapi Cabaran Terhadap Integriti, Menurut Editor

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 27, 2023
Jurnal Perubatan Menghadapi Cabaran Terhadap Integriti, Menurut Editor

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Keupayaan Pembelajaran Menakjubkan Ditemui di Caribbean Box Jellyfish

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Permainan Paus: Kelakuan Menarik Kelping

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan NASA dan Angkasawan Rusia Pulang Selepas Misi Angkasa Lepas Sepanjang Tahun

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Keupayaan Pembelajaran Menakjubkan Ditemui di Caribbean Box Jellyfish

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Permainan Paus: Kelakuan Menarik Kelping

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan NASA dan Angkasawan Rusia Pulang Selepas Misi Angkasa Lepas Sepanjang Tahun

September 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Mengawal Geseran pada Permukaan Graphene dengan Medan Elektrik

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen