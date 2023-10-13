Kehidupan bandar

Oktober 13, 2023
Misi Mangalyaan-2: Misi Kedua ISRO ke Marikh

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization, is preparing for its second mission to Mars, known as Mangalyaan-2. This mission comes after the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. ISRO made history in 2014 with its inaugural Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan-1. The Mangalyaan-2 mission aims to gather further data about Mars, the Red Planet.

One of the main objectives of the Mangalyaan-2 mission is to unlock the mysteries of Mars. The mission will include four payloads, one of which is the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX). MODEX has been designed to study the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux of interplanetary dust at high altitudes on the Martian surface. This experiment will help scientists understand the composition and behavior of dust particles on Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission is a significant step forward for ISRO in its exploration of Mars. Through this mission, ISRO hopes to uncover more information about the Red Planet and its unique characteristics. The data gathered from this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Martian environment and improve our knowledge of the solar system as a whole.

With its ambitious space program, ISRO continues to make advancements in space exploration. The Mangalyaan-2 mission is part of ISRO’s ongoing efforts to expand our understanding of the universe and push the boundaries of scientific discovery.

– Hindustan Times

