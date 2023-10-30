A groundbreaking international study has challenged previous assumptions about the Earth’s upper atmosphere, shedding new light on its crucial role in the development of geomagnetic storms. Led by researchers from Nagoya University in Japan and the University of New Hampshire in the United States, the study highlights the underestimated significance of Earth’s atmosphere in understanding and predicting these large-scale storms.

Geomagnetic storms, which are caused by disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field, can have adverse effects on power grids, radio signals, and GPS systems. Until now, the focus has primarily been on solar influences, neglecting the contribution of Earth’s ionospheric plasma. However, this research reveals that both solar and ionospheric plasma play pivotal roles in the formation and intensification of geomagnetic storms.

The Sun’s Role in Geomagnetic Storms

It is widely recognized that the activities of the Sun, particularly the emission of hot charged particles known as the solar wind, are closely tied to geomagnetic storms. When these particles reach Earth’s magnetosphere, the magnetic field surrounding the planet, interactions occur that result in space weather and affect various technological systems.

The Role of the Magnetotail

One crucial component of the magnetosphere is the magnetotail, which extends away from the Sun in the direction of the solar wind. Within the magnetotail lies the plasma sheet region, abundantly filled with charged particles. This plasma sheet serves as the source for the particles that penetrate the inner magnetosphere, triggering geomagnetic storms.

Hasil penyelidikan

The international research team sought to uncover the amount of plasma from Earth that contributes to the magnetosphere and how this changes during a geomagnetic storm. Analyzing data from a significant storm in September 2017, caused by a massive coronal mass ejection from the Sun colliding with Earth’s atmosphere, the team discovered key insights.

They found that at the beginning of the storm, the plasma source shifted from being dominated by the solar wind to becoming predominantly ionospheric. This remarkable finding indicates that the ionospheric plasma plays a significant role in driving outflows from Earth and swiftly propagating throughout the magnetosphere.

Implikasi dan Prospek Masa Depan

Understanding the factors behind geomagnetic storms is crucial for predicting their intensity and mitigating the potential impacts on vital infrastructure and technological systems. By recognizing the underestimated importance of Earth’s upper atmosphere, this research paves the way for advancements in storm forecasting and preparedness.

FAQ:

S: Apakah ribut geomagnet?

A: Geomagnetic storms are disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field caused by solar activities, which can disrupt power grids, radio signals, and GPS systems.

Q: How do geomagnetic storms form?

A: Geomagnetic storms are formed when charged particles from the Sun’s solar wind interact with Earth’s magnetosphere.

Q: What role does Earth’s upper atmosphere play in geomagnetic storms?

A: This study highlights the significant contribution of Earth’s ionospheric plasma in the development and intensification of geomagnetic storms, alongside solar influences.

S: Mengapakah memahami ribut geomagnet penting?

A: Understanding geomagnetic storms is crucial for predicting their impact, safeguarding essential infrastructure, and maintaining the functionality of technological systems.