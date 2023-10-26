Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, known for her hit song “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has teamed up with McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes to shed light on the captivating phenomenon of the lunar eclipse. The iconic “total eclipse” advert from 1999 has been revived, this time featuring Tyler as she guides a new generation of viewers through the magical experience.

In the original advert, a school teacher uses a Jaffa Cake to explain the different phases of the moon to her class. Now, with Bonnie Tyler on board, the ad offers a fresh take on this educational journey. By incorporating her connection to eclipse-related matters, Tyler hopes to deepen the understanding of the night sky for people across the UK.

While the mission to educate the public about the science behind the lunar phenomenon is commendable, it begs the question: Are Jaffa Cakes truly classified as biscuits or cakes? This ongoing debate has puzzled consumers for years.

