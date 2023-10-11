Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan di Stesen Angkasa Antarabangsa Selamat Walaupun Kebocoran dalam Modul Rusia

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 11, 2023
Angkasawan di Stesen Angkasa Antarabangsa Selamat Walaupun Kebocoran dalam Modul Rusia

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) were not in danger, despite a leakage in the Russian module. The agency observed flakes emanating from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted on the outside of the module. Russian officials have assured that the temperature at the MLM is comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods. The primary radiator on Nauka, which delivers full cooling to the module, is working normally.

NASA will continue to investigate the cause of the leak. This incident is the latest in a series of Russian equipment coolant escapes on the ISS in recent months. The previous incidents were speculated to be a result of micrometeoroid impacts, but some experts believe there may be a larger issue at hand.

Jonathan McDowell, a space analyst at Harvard-Smithsonian, mentioned that three coolant systems leaking indicates a potential systemic problem. While the astronauts on the ISS are safe, it is crucial to understand the cause of these leaks to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the space station.

Sumber:
– International Space Station (NASA)
– Russian officials on Telegram

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Gerhana Matahari 'Cincin Api' Menerangi Benua Amerika

Oktober 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Menemui Air dan Karbon dalam Sampel Asteroid

Oktober 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Sains/Ilmu

Gerhana Matahari dalam Budaya Orang Asli: Menghormati Tradisi dan Ajaran Budaya

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Gerhana Matahari 'Cincin Api' Menerangi Benua Amerika

Oktober 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

NASA Menemui Air dan Karbon dalam Sampel Asteroid

Oktober 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Gerhana Matahari dalam Budaya Orang Asli: Menghormati Tradisi dan Ajaran Budaya

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Angkasawan NASA Frank Rubio Menyesuaikan Diri dengan Kehidupan Kembali di Bumi selepas Misi Angkasa Lepas Sepanjang Tahun

Oktober 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen