Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander India Mengesan Kemungkinan Gempa Bulan

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander, which touched down near the lunar south pole in August, has detected an “event” on the lunar surface that could potentially be evidence of a moonquake. This discovery could suggest that the moon has more geological activity beneath its surface than previously believed.

The last time a moonquake was detected was during NASA’s Apollo missions in the 1970s. Since then, scientists have been eager to explore the moon further to unravel its secrets. The instruments on board the Vikram lander and its Pragyan moon rover are now providing scientists with valuable insights into the moon’s south pole region.

Recently, the Pragyan rover confirmed the presence of sulphur in the region, adding to our understanding of the moon’s composition. Meanwhile, the Vikram lander detected rumblings underfoot, potentially indicating a moonquake. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reported that this lunar seismic activity was more powerful than the vibrations detected from the rover’s movement.

ISRO is currently investigating the source of the detected event. If it is indeed confirmed to be a moonquake, it would mark the first discovery of such seismic activity on the lunar surface since the 1970s. This finding would challenge the notion that the moon is simply a dense space rock, revealing a more complex and dynamic geological environment beneath its surface.

Although the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover are currently in hibernation during the 14-day lunar night, ISRO anticipates a successful awakening later this month. Once they resume their mission, these devices will continue to gather valuable data about the moon, contributing to our understanding of Earth’s celestial neighbor.

