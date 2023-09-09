India’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander has detected an “event” on the lunar surface that could potentially be evidence of a moonquake. These seismic activities were last detected during NASA’s Apollo missions in the 1970s. The discovery suggests that the moon has more geological activity hidden beneath its surface than was previously known.

In August, India successfully landed the Vikram lander near the lunar south pole, becoming the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s surface. The lander and its Pragyan moon rover have been equipped with various instruments to help scientists gain a better understanding of the moon’s south pole region.

Recently, Pragyan confirmed the presence of sulphur in the region, while Vikram detected rumblings on the moon’s surface that could potentially be moments of seismic activity. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) onboard Vikram detected an “event” three days after landing on the moon. ILSA is designed to pick up vibrations caused by natural quakes, impacts, and artificial events.

This detected “event” was much more powerful than the vibrations caused by the Pragyan rover’s movements nearby. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) stated that the source of this event is currently under investigation. If confirmed to be a moonquake, this would be the first one detected since NASA’s Apollo missions in the 1970s.

The discovery of a moonquake indicates that the moon is not simply a dense space rock, but rather a celestial body with more geological activity than previously understood. The Vikram lander and its rover are currently in a period of rest during the 14-day night on the moon. However, upon successful awakening later this month, they will continue their historic mission.

