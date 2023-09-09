India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which landed the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the lunar surface on August 23rd, has temporarily paused the operations of the rover as the lunar night begins. Unlike NASA’s Mars rovers, which utilize Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators (MMRTGs) for power, the Pragyan rover relies on solar power. With the onset of lunar night, during which temperatures can drop to -120C (-184F), the rover’s electronics are not equipped to handle such extreme conditions. However, there is hope that Pragyan can be reawakened when the lunar day returns and continue its mission on September 22nd.

The engineering objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission were successfully achieved, which included a safe landing on the Moon and a demonstration of the rover’s ability to drive on its surface. In terms of scientific goals, the mission aimed to detect water ice and characterize the composition of the lunar regolith. The Pragyan rover carries a spectrometer and a spectroscope for this purpose, and its measurements will contribute to our understanding of lunar impacts and the evolution of the lunar atmosphere.

Data released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the mission indicate significant temperature differences between the surface and just below the surface of the Moon. Surface temperatures measured 50C, while a few millimeters below the surface, temperatures dropped to -10C. This confirms findings from previous missions, revealing that the top layer of the lunar regolith acts as an insulator and does not conduct heat effectively.

Sulphur has been detected for the first time at the Moon’s South Pole during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This discovery, made through in-situ measurements, adds to the understanding of lunar composition. The remaining data collected by the mission will help determine the overall outcome of the scientific objectives, with Indian scientists given priority access to the data before its release to international scientists.

India’s success with the Chandrayaan-3 mission adds to its growing expertise in space missions. The nation has launched numerous satellites, both for its own purposes and for other nations, and its Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter lasted an impressive 7.5 years. Additionally, India is preparing for its first joint mission with NASA to the International Space Station (ISS). Furthermore, ISRO has plans for a joint Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX) with Japan, featuring another lander and rover mission to the Moon’s South Pole.

As the Pragyan rover rests during the lunar night, the return of the Sun on September 22nd may awaken it and allow the mission to resume. The successful revival of Pragyan would further contribute to the achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, solidifying India’s position as the fourth nation, after the USA, the Soviet Union, and China, to taste lunar success.

