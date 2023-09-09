India’s lunar rover, attached to the Vikram lander as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, may have detected the first evidence of a “moonquake” since the 1970s. The seismic activity was detected on the moon’s surface on August 26, providing scientists with a rare insight into the internal dynamics of Earth’s lunar neighbor.

The discovery, if confirmed, would contribute to a better understanding of the moon’s geological structure. Previous data from Apollo missions had already established that the moon possesses a complex interior, unlike the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos, which are uniformly rocky. Advanced analysis tools and computer models have allowed researchers to delve deeper into the moon’s mysteries in recent years.

Studies conducted in 2011 by NASA revealed that the moon likely has a fluid iron core surrounded by a dense, solid iron ball, similar to Earth. In May 2023, researchers used gravitational field data to confirm this hypothesis and proposed that clumps of the moon’s molten mantle could float to the surface, resulting in seismic events or “moonquakes.”

One of the moon’s intriguing characteristics is its lack of a strong magnetic field. Unlike Earth’s magnetized innards, the moon’s interior is dense and predominantly frozen. Scientists believe the moon cooled rapidly and uniformly after its formation 4.5 billion years ago, suggesting it never possessed a substantial magnetic field.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, with its solar-powered lander and rover, is currently in sleep mode awaiting the end of the lunar night on September 22. Once sunlight returns to the lunar south pole, both tools will resume their exploration to answer questions about the moon’s geological history and the presence of ancient rocks that seemingly developed within a powerful geomagnetic field, similar to Earth’s.

Sumber:

Pertubuhan Penyelidikan Angkasa India (ISRO)

NASA