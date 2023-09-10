Siasatan Suria India Menghantar Kembali Imej Bumi dan Bulan yang Menakjubkan

India’s solar probe, Aditya-L1, recently captured remarkable images of the Earth and Moon during its mission. The Indian Space Agency (ISRO) released these images, along with a selfie of the solar probe itself, on the X platform on Thursday.

One of the images displays the Earth as a vast sphere, while the Moon appears as a small speck next to it. The second image showcases the solar probe with its scientific instruments on display.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study the Sun and its corona, as well as the impact of solar flares and eruptions on Earth’s weather patterns. The solar probe is equipped with various scientific instruments to conduct these studies.

Taking such images is an essential part of the mission, as they provide valuable data for scientists. By analyzing these visuals, researchers can gather information about the Earth-Moon system and gain insights into the solar dynamics.

The successful capture and transmission of these images are significant milestones for India’s space exploration efforts. It demonstrates the country’s growing capabilities in conducting complex scientific missions and contributing to our understanding of the solar system.

These images also serve as a source of inspiration and awe, reminding us of the beauty and wonder of our planet and its celestial companions.

As the Aditya-L1 mission continues, scientists eagerly await more data and images that will deepen our understanding of the Sun and its impact on our planet.

