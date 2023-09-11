Kemasukan Semula Berbantukan Satelit Aeolus yang Berjaya: Menjadikan Penyahtauliahan Satelit Lebih Selamat

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently achieved a significant milestone in satellite decommissioning by successfully conducting an assisted reentry maneuver with its Aeolus satellite. The satellite, equipped with powerful laser technology for global wind observations, had been in operation for five years before retiring in July. Normally, retired satellites fall out of orbit and burn up upon reentering Earth’s atmosphere. However, ESA took the opportunity to experiment with a new reentry method, called an assisted reentry, for the Aeolus satellite.

The assisted reentry involved a series of deorbits, gradually bringing the satellite closer to Earth while still remaining in orbit. This strategic approach allowed ESA to accurately predict the satellite’s trajectory and ensure that any remaining debris would burn up over Antarctica, far from any populated areas. About 80% of the satellite disintegrated during reentry, while 20% survived. By choosing the best reentry orbit, ESA significantly reduced the risk of debris landing near populated areas, making the process 150 times less risky.

This successful assisted reentry not only made satellite decommissioning safer but also minimized the risk of collisions with other satellites in orbit. With the increasing number of active satellites in space, there is a growing concern about the risk of space debris and the potential for damage to inhabited areas on Earth. As of 2022, there are over 6,000 working satellites in orbit, compared to less than 1,000 in 2010. ESA acknowledges the need for greater caution and responsible operations to mitigate the risks associated with space junk.

The agency recognizes that as more defunct satellites continue to operate without directions from Earth, the likelihood of collisions and debris raining down increases. Although no severe harm has been caused by space debris to date, the risk is becoming more significant. With this in mind, ESA is committed to making space missions safer and pursuing sustainable spaceflight.

The successful assisted reentry of the Aeolus satellite marks a significant step forward in satellite decommissioning and reinforces ESA’s dedication to responsible space operations. By ensuring a controlled reentry and minimizing the time spent as space junk, ESA has taken a proactive approach to reducing the risks associated with retired satellites. This achievement sets a precedent for future decommissioning missions and reinforces the agency’s commitment to space safety.

Sumber:

– Orang Dalam Perniagaan