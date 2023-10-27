Penyelidikan Baharu Mencadangkan Zuhrah Mungkin Mempunyai Tektonik Plat Seperti Bumi, Membuka Kemungkinan Kehidupan Purba

New research has unveiled a fascinating discovery about Venus—the second planet from the sun and often considered Earth’s twin. According to a team of scientists from Brown University, Venus may have possessed Earth-like plate tectonics billions of years ago. This finding challenges previous assumptions about the inhospitable nature of Venus and raises the possibility that the scorching planet once harbored life.

The researchers reached this conclusion through a combination of atmospheric data collection and computer modeling. By examining the current atmospheric composition and surface pressure of Venus, the team postulated that these conditions would only be possible if the planet had experienced plate tectonics in its past. Unlike Earth’s dynamic and diverse geological features created by plate tectonics, Venus possesses a stagnant lid—a single firm plate that limits movement and gas leakage from its interior.

However, the researchers believe that Venus was not always this way. Approximately 3.5 to 4.5 billion years ago, Venus may have undergone shifting plate tectonics similar to Earth. This period of plate tectonics could explain the abundance of nitrogen and carbon dioxide present in Venus’ atmosphere today. It also implies that the planet may have been capable of supporting microbial life before undergoing significant changes that separated it from its resemblance to Earth.

This groundbreaking research challenges the binary perspective of determining a planet’s ability to support life. Rather than a simple yes or no response, scientists now need to consider the nuances of a world’s geological history. This revelation also has implications for the study of other celestial bodies, such as Europa, a moon of Jupiter that exhibits Earth-like plate tectonics. Additionally, it prompts a reevaluation of the habitability of exoplanets orbiting stars other than our sun.

While these findings provide valuable insights, many questions remain unanswered. Future missions, like NASA’s DAVINCI Mission slated for 2031, will delve deeper into Venus’s mysteries and potentially confirm the research. Scientists are eager to understand why Venus’s plate tectonics changed and what factors led to its radical divergence from Earth’s conditions. Unraveling these mysteries may shed light on the fate of our own planet and the conditions that could force it onto a Venus-like trajectory.

