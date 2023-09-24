Angkasawan Frank Rubio Menyesal Tempoh Misi Lanjutan

Astronaut Frank Rubio, who currently holds the record for the longest stay in space by a NASA astronaut, has revealed that he would have declined the mission if he had known it would extend over a year instead of the planned six months. Rubio made this admission during a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS), where he has been residing since September 2022.

Rubio’s mission was extended when the spacecraft that was supposed to take him back to Earth began leaking coolant into low Earth orbit. As a result, the return journey became unsafe, forcing Rubio to remain on the ISS for an additional six months. Despite achieving a significant feat by becoming the first U.S. astronaut to spend a year in space and surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei, Rubio expressed that he would not have willingly signed up for such a long duration.

The decision was primarily driven by family commitments, as Rubio mentioned missing important events during his extended stay. He emphasized that he would have had to decline the mission if given the choice upfront, stating that reuniting with his wife and kids upon returning to Earth is his utmost priority. Rubio also mentioned his desire to enjoy the simple pleasures of being back home, such as spending time in the yard and savoring the peace and quiet.

Despite his personal reservations, Rubio acknowledged the necessity of making sacrifices to ensure the smooth functioning of the ISS. He recognized the importance of completing the mission and effectively contributing to the ongoing scientific research conducted on the station.

As Rubio prepares to return to Earth aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, his story offers a rare glimpse into the emotional challenges faced by astronauts who spend extended periods away from their families. His regret over the prolonged mission duration emphasizes the significance of maintaining a balance between professional achievements and personal commitments.

Sumber:

- Tiada