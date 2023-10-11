Redwire Berjaya Cetakan Bio 3D Meniskus Lutut Manusia di Angkasa

Space system manufacturer Redwire has achieved a major milestone by successfully 3D bioprinting a human knee meniscus in the upgraded 3D BioFabrication Facility (BFF) on the International Space Station (ISS). The 3D bioprinted meniscus was returned to Earth for further analysis after successful print operations in July. This breakthrough achievement is expected to pave the way for improved treatments of meniscal injuries in space, which are common among US Service Members.

The ability to successfully print complex tissues such as the meniscus in microgravity represents a significant leap forward in the development of a reliable bioprinting process at scale. Redwire’s BFF, in combination with the Advanced Space Experiment Processor (ADSEP), enables the precise placement of bioinks consisting of adult pluripotent stem cells. These ultra-fine layers of bioink, which are thinner than a human hair, can be built up to form viable structures. The updated BFF also features a cell-culturing system developed by Redwire to strengthen tissue over time and prevent collapse.

Redwire’s on-orbit 3D printing capabilities have been greatly enhanced by the upgraded BFF. The new printer offers improved temperature control when working with temperature-sensitive bioinks, further optimizing the manufacturing process. This technology holds great promise for addressing the shortage of organ donors for transplant patients in the future.

The ISS has increasingly become a hub for additive manufacturing research, with various academic researchers and commercial enterprises taking advantage of the microgravity conditions to test new 3D printing technologies. In a separate project, five Belgian companies and research centers are collaborating to send a 3D printed ‘heart-on-a-chip’ to the ISS in 2025. This artificial heart and circulatory system will allow scientists to study the aging process of the heart, which occurs 20 times faster in zero-gravity environments.

