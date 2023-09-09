The Fascinating World of Globular Clusters: Terzan 12 and Beyond

Kehidupan bandar

Gabriel Botha

September 9, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope continues to captivate astronomers and space enthusiasts alike with its stunning images of celestial objects. One such object is the globular star cluster Terzan 12, which was discovered by Turkish-Armenian astronomer Agop Terzan almost 50 years ago.

Globular clusters are spherical collections of stars with a higher concentration towards their centers. These clusters can contain millions of stars and are a favorite subject for telescopes like Hubble. Terzan 12 is located in the constellation Sagittarius, deep within the Milky Way galaxy, approximately 15,000 light-years away from Earth.

Interestingly, Terzan 12 was mistakenly named as Terzan 11 due to a duplicate discovery by Terzan himself. Despite attempts to correct the naming, the name Terzan 12 stuck. NASA acknowledges the occasional confusion caused by this naming discrepancy in scientific literature.

The recent image captured by Hubble showcases Terzan 12, shrouded in gas and dust. The presence of interstellar dust causes certain stars to appear red, a phenomenon known as “reddening.” As starlight travels through interstellar dust, shorter wavelength blue light is scattered while longer wavelength red light passes through more easily. This results in the distant stars of Terzan 12 appearing redder than they actually are.

Hubble has been instrumental in studying globular clusters and their composition. By observing these clusters, scientists can gain insights into the age and structure of the Milky Way galaxy’s innermost globular clusters. Hubble’s contributions to the study of cosmic clusters have been invaluable since its launch in 1990.

Overall, the intricacies of globular clusters like Terzan 12 continue to fascinate astronomers and deepen our understanding of the vast universe we inhabit.

Sumber:
– NASA
– Agensi Angkasa Eropah (ESA)

