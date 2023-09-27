Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Sombrero Galaxy: Keindahan Megah dan Unik di Alam Semesta

ByRobert Andrew

September 27, 2023
Sombrero Galaxy: Keindahan Megah dan Unik di Alam Semesta

The Sombrero Galaxy, also known as Messier 104 or M104, has captured the attention of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope with its majestic and attractive appearance. Situated at the southern edge of the Virgo cluster of galaxies and located 28 million light-years away from Earth, this spiral galaxy is truly a sight to behold.

With a diameter of 50,000 light-years, the Sombrero Galaxy is notable for its bright, white, bulbous nucleus, which is surrounded by dense dust lanes that form its spiral structure. It is within this dust lane that star formation occurs, adding to the galaxy’s beauty. Scientists believe that a large black hole resides at the center of M104, giving it another intriguing feature.

The Sombrero Galaxy earned its name due to its resemblance to the Mexican hat of the same name. Its spiral arms extend through a dense dust lane, creating a ring that encloses the central bulge. Furthermore, it possesses a bright nucleus with a large central bulge, making it a unique and visually striking galaxy.

While the Sombrero Galaxy appears almost edge-on from Earth, it is just outside the range of naked-eye viewing. However, it can still be seen with a small telescope, thanks to its relatively bright magnitude of +8.

Thanks to the remarkable capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope, M104’s dense system of globular clusters has been easily discerned. It is estimated that the Sombrero Galaxy has approximately 2,000 globular clusters, which is ten times the number found in our very own Milky Way galaxy. These globular clusters have an impressive age range of 10 to 13 billion years, similar to the age of the Milky Way clusters.

In conclusion, the Sombrero Galaxy stands out in the universe as a truly magnificent and unique celestial object. Its distinctive appearance, combined with its dense globular clusters and fascinating features, make it an object of great interest for scientists and space enthusiasts alike.

Sumber:
– NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope
– Definition of “magnitude” – Merriam-Webster Dictionary
– Definition of “globular clusters” – Britannica

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Ketua Saintis China Mempersoalkan Pendaratan Bulan Chandrayaan-3 India

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

LHC Memulakan Musim Fizik Ion Berat dengan Perlanggaran Nukleus Plumbum

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Debunga, Spora dan Bakteria Memainkan Peranan Utama dalam Pembentukan Ais di Awan Artik, Kajian Dapatan

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Ketua Saintis China Mempersoalkan Pendaratan Bulan Chandrayaan-3 India

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

LHC Memulakan Musim Fizik Ion Berat dengan Perlanggaran Nukleus Plumbum

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Debunga, Spora dan Bakteria Memainkan Peranan Utama dalam Pembentukan Ais di Awan Artik, Kajian Dapatan

September 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Penyelidikan NASA Mendedahkan Asal-usul Cincin Zuhal

September 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen