Cara Mengambil Gambar Gerhana Matahari 'Cincin Api' 14 Oktober

September 27, 2023
On October 14, North America will witness a rare solar eclipse known as the “ring of fire.” It will be the first solar eclipse since 2021, and it will be best seen from a path that stretches through the U.S. Whether you’re using a manual camera or a smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about photographing this event.
To ensure safety, it’s crucial to use solar eclipse glasses or solar filters when viewing and photographing the eclipse. Neutral density filters and polarizing filters should not be used. You can choose between aluminized Mylar filters or metal-coated optically flat screw-in glass filters. Alternatively, you can make your own solar filter using Baader AstroSolar film. Baader Solar Film is considered the safest option, and it can be secured to the lens with gaffer or blue painter’s tape.
The location where you photograph the eclipse will make a difference in the results. If you want a symmetrical ring effect, you should be close to the centerline of the eclipse’s path. However, for a more unusual “broken ring” shot, you can be at the edges of the path. Apps like The Photographer’s Ephemeris, PhotoPills, and PlanIt Pro can help you plan your shot and determine the eclipse’s visibility from a specific location.
When capturing a close-up shot of the eclipsed sun, use a tripod and a telephoto lens. Auto-focus on the edge of the moon and constantly check the focus. Consider using a star tracker for better results. Image settings will vary, but ISO 100, f/5.6, and exposures between 1/30 and 1/250 are good starting points. If you want to capture a sequence, a wide-angle composite shot showing the eclipse’s progression, it can be achieved with patience and care.
Remember to enjoy the event while capturing the beauty of the solar eclipse in photographs.
– Space.com

