NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to deliver an asteroid sample to Earth after its nearly 2½-year journey through space. This marks the first time that NASA has collected and returned an asteroid sample. The sample, along with a previous sample collected by Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission, could provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system.

Instead of landing, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will drop off the sample and continue on its mission to study another asteroid. The teams have been rehearsing the retrieval process to ensure a successful drop when the sample lands in the Utah desert on September 24. It is estimated that the spacecraft collected up to 8.8 ounces of material from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

The success of this mission will provide pristine material from Bennu, allowing scientists to study the formation of our solar system 4.5 billion years ago and potentially shed light on the origins of life on Earth. The mission has been years in the making, involving the hard work of thousands of individuals.

The original goal of the mission was to retrieve a pristine asteroid sample, but there is a risk of contamination if the sample capsule crash-lands and opens. The team has prepared for various scenarios and honed their skills for sample recovery.

OSIRIS-REx, short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, is NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission. After launching in 2016, the spacecraft began orbiting Bennu in 2018, collected the sample in 2020, and is now on its way back to Earth. In July, the mission team determined a landing site for the capsule at the Utah Test and Training Range.

On September 24, NASA will live stream the delivery of the sample to Earth. Four hours before the capsule’s entry into the atmosphere, the mission team will decide whether to release the capsule based on trajectory, safety, temperature, and landing accuracy. Once the capsule is released, OSIRIS-REx will redirect itself to target another asteroid, Apophis, in 2029.

This mission represents an exciting milestone in space exploration and will provide valuable data for scientists studying asteroids and the origins of our solar system.

Sumber:

– CNN: [Article URL]

– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Website: [Website URL]