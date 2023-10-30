Membuka Kunci Potensi Angkasa: Perkembangan Embrio dalam Graviti Sifar

In a groundbreaking achievement, researchers from the University of Yamanashi have pushed the boundaries of science by successfully nurturing mouse embryos in the unique environment of space under zero gravity. This extraordinary experiment has revealed astonishing insights into embryonic development outside the confines of Earth.

The crucial milestone in embryonic development, known as the blastocyst stage, has always been a subject of immense interest for scientists. It is during this stage that cells differentiate for the first time, forming the fetus and the placenta. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the research team, a fertilized mouse egg has successfully reached this milestone on the International Space Station (ISS).

The team sent 720 two-cell frozen mouse embryos to the ISS, accompanied by a specially designed device that allowed astronauts to handle the delicate embryos with precision. Over the course of four days, the embryos were carefully thawed and cultured in both a device within the Japanese Kibo experiment module, simulating Earth’s gravitational force, and in a zero-gravity environment.

Upon their return to Earth, the preserved embryos were compared to those cultivated in a similar Earth-based experiment. The results were astonishing. While over 60 percent of the Earth-based embryos developed into blastocysts, the success rate dropped to 29.5 percent in the simulated 1G space test and 23.6 percent in the zero-gravity environment of the ISS.

The findings reinforce the fact that, even under the challenging conditions of zero gravity, embryos can remarkably develop normally until they reach the blastocyst stage. Differentiation rates, DNA damage, and gene expressions of blastocysts developed in zero gravity were comparable to those observed in other conditions. This discovery suggests that embryonic development can proceed typically in space.

An intriguing revelation from this study was the unique clustering pattern observed in the inner cell mass cells of three blastocysts from the zero-gravity test. These distinct blastocysts hold the potential to develop into identical monozygotic twins, offering exciting possibilities for future research in the field of genetics and embryology.

This groundbreaking experiment has illuminated the potential of space exploration for further understanding the mysteries of life. By expanding our knowledge of embryonic development in zero gravity, scientists can gain valuable insights into both human and animal reproduction, paving the way for advancements in reproductive medicine and space colonization.

