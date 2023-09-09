Teknik Pengimejan Satelit Baharu Menawarkan Cerapan tentang Algal Bloom Memudaratkan

Satellite imaging technology is revolutionizing the way we monitor and understand harmful algal blooms in our oceans. These blooms pose a threat to public health, coastal ecosystems, and economies. Algal blooms along the west coast of Florida in 2020, for example, resulted in the death of thousands of marine life and significant economic losses.

Traditionally, detecting algal blooms has relied on direct sampling of water or observing ocean color using visible spectrum measurements. However, these methods are limited to clear sky conditions. A recent study led by scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) demonstrates how satellite-based instruments, such as TROPOMI (TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument), can provide valuable insights into harmful algal blooms.

TROPOMI, aboard the European Sentinel 5P spacecraft, has the ability to peer through thin clouds and measure fine wavelengths of light. It was able to detect Karenia brevis (K. brevis), the microscopic algae responsible for the 2020 blooms along the west coast of Florida. This enhanced capability could help federal agencies and local communities forecast and manage harmful outbreaks more effectively.

The researchers focused their study on the West Florida Shelf, where K. brevis is carried toward the coastline on winds and ocean currents. Western Florida, like many coastal regions, is vulnerable to algal blooms due to nutrient-rich conditions fueled by runoff, fertilizer, and climate change.

Monitoring systems and forecasts for harmful algal blooms are available in various states and coastal regions, including the Gulf of Mexico and the Great Lakes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) collaborates with partners to develop and issue bloom forecasts. K. brevis is particularly concerning because it produces a potent neurotoxin that can harm marine life and pose health risks to humans.

Satellite instruments like TROPOMI can detect the solar-induced fluorescence emitted by K. brevis as it undergoes photosynthesis. The instrument gathers twice as much fluorescence information as previous methods relied on ocean color measurements. Its advanced imaging capabilities, including multiple spectrometers measuring light from ultraviolet to shortwave infrared, allow it to penetrate thin cloud cover and provide more frequent measurements of the ocean surface.

The findings highlight the value of using satellite-based instruments, such as TROPOMI and NASA’s MODIS, in monitoring harmful algal blooms. These advancements in satellite imaging offer new opportunities to track and understand these blooms, ultimately aiding in the protection of public health and coastal ecosystems.

