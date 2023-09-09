Komet Hijau Nishimura Akan Membuat Penampilan Jarang di Hemisfera Utara

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will soon have a unique opportunity to witness a rare event – the sighting of a green comet that hasn’t been visible on Earth for over 400 years. The comet, named Nishimura after its amateur Japanese discoverer, is approximately half a mile in size and will pass within 78 million miles of Earth on September 12th.

To catch a glimpse of the comet, skywatchers will need to wake up about 90 minutes before dawn and look towards the north, about 10 degrees above the horizon, near the constellation Leo. As Nishimura moves closer to the sun, it will gradually brighten, but it will become more challenging to spot as it drops lower in the sky.

According to Paul Chodas, manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, binoculars will be essential for observing the comet, and knowledge of its location will also be crucial for successful viewing. Chodas advises being prepared on September 12th for the best chances of seeing the comet.

Nishimura will come even closer to the sun than Mercury on September 17th and will exit the solar system, assuming it doesn’t disintegrate during its close approach. Chodas believes the comet is likely to survive and predicts that it will become visible to Southern Hemisphere observers around the end of September.

Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, describes the comet as “amazing” with a long and highly structured tail. He emphasizes that the upcoming week will be the last opportunity to see the comet, as it won’t return for another 400 years.

The discovery of comets by amateur astronomers like Nishimura is rare, given the extensive professional sky surveys conducted using powerful telescopes. This is Nishimura’s third discovery, making it a remarkable achievement for the amateur astronomer.

This celestial event offers a unique chance for sky enthusiasts to witness a phenomenon that has not been seen in centuries. As the green comet Nishimura graces our skies, it reminds us of the wonders of the universe and the beauty of celestial objects that capture our imagination.

Sumber:

– Associated Press