Fosil Sauropod yang Baru Ditemui Memberi Cerapan tentang Evolusi Dinosaur Gergasi

A newly described species of sauropod, named Garumbatitan morellensis, has been unearthed in Spain, providing valuable insights into the evolution of these colossal, long-necked dinosaurs. The fossils, dating back roughly 122 million years to the early Cretaceous period, were discovered at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa site near the city of Morella. The unprecedented find includes remains of at least three individuals, including massive vertebrae, lengthy leg bones, and two nearly complete sets of foot bones, making it an exceptionally rare discovery for sauropods.

Sauropods, such as Diplodocus and Brachiosaurus, were herbivorous dinosaurs characterized by their elongated necks and tails. Garumbatitan morellensis belongs to the subgroup of sauropods called titanosaurs, which were the largest and most massive members of this group. Titanosaurs were the only lineage of sauropods to survive until the mass extinction event caused by an asteroid impact around 66 million years ago.

The size of Garumbatitan morellensis remains elusive, as the available bones do not allow for an exact estimation. However, the researchers note the large size of one individual, with vertebrae measuring over one meter wide and a femur that could reach two meters in length. Based on these dimensions, it is likely that Garumbatitan morellensis was of average size for titanosaurs, which typically grew to the size of a basketball court.

While titanosaurs were the heaviest sauropods, the title for the longest likely belongs to an unidentified sauropod nicknamed “Supersaurus,” which measured a staggering 128 feet long. The shape of the leg and foot bones of Garumbatitan morellensis indicates that it belonged to the sub-group Somphospondyli, which includes titanosaurs and other elongated sauropods like Brachiosaurus.

The discovery of a primitive somphospondylan sauropod in Spain suggests that Europe could be the origin of this subgroup. However, further evidence is required to confirm this hypothesis. The researchers believe that sites like Sant Antoni de la Vespa and other locations in the Iberian Peninsula have the potential to provide significant insights into the evolution of sauropods. In 2022, the remains of an enormous unidentified sauropod were discovered in Portugal, adding to the growing knowledge of Europe’s rich dinosaur fossil record.

In summary, the discovery of Garumbatitan morellensis in Spain sheds light on the evolutionary history of giant, long-necked dinosaurs. The fossils provide valuable information about the size, morphology, and classification of titanosaurs and their relationship to other sauropods. The findings also suggest that Europe may have played a pivotal role in the early diversification of sauropods.