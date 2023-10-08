Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Bukti Baru Mencadangkan Manusia Tiba di Amerika Utara Lebih Awal daripada Yang Difikirkan Sebelum Ini

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 8, 2023
Bukti Baru Mencadangkan Manusia Tiba di Amerika Utara Lebih Awal daripada Yang Difikirkan Sebelum Ini

A recent analysis of human footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico has provided new evidence that humans may have arrived in North America much earlier than previously believed. The footprints, believed to be over 23,000 years old, have been a point of controversy due to concerns about the accuracy of dating methods.

However, a new study published in the journal Science has shed light on this issue. The researchers conducted tests on the pollen that was mixed with the footprints and other elements found within the sediment. The analysis supported the age of the footprints, further confirming that humans were indeed present in North America during the peak of the most recent Ice Age.

Traditionally, it was believed that humans arrived in North America between 13,000 and 16,000 years ago. However, this new evidence challenges that theory. The footprints provide insights into the individuals who left them behind. Many of the footprints belonged to children and teenagers, suggesting a diverse range of individuals.

Furthermore, the discovery of a mile-long stretch of tracks believed to have belonged to a woman revealed the occasional presence of toddler-sized footprints alongside hers. This suggests a possible family unit and provides a glimpse into the lives of humans during that time period.

The implications of this research are significant. It suggests that humans were present in North America much earlier than previously thought, and it adds to our understanding of their movements and interactions during the Ice Age. The study serves as a reminder that our knowledge of history is constantly evolving as new evidence emerges and our techniques for analysis improve.

Sumber:

– NewsNation
– Axios

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Cincin Pokok Purba Mendedahkan Ribut Suria Malapetaka

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Elon Musk Merancang Pendaratan Marikh dalam Tiga hingga Empat Tahun, Menyatakan Optimisme terhadap Kejayaan Pelancaran Starship

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Sains/Ilmu

Mengingati John Finnerty: Sekilas Tentang Perubahan Dunia An Garda Siochana

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Cincin Pokok Purba Mendedahkan Ribut Suria Malapetaka

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Elon Musk Merancang Pendaratan Marikh dalam Tiga hingga Empat Tahun, Menyatakan Optimisme terhadap Kejayaan Pelancaran Starship

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Mengingati John Finnerty: Sekilas Tentang Perubahan Dunia An Garda Siochana

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Fosil Tapak Kaki Manusia di New Mexico Boleh Menjadi Bukti Tertua Manusia di Amerika

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen