Memahami Biologi Hidup Bulu Dinosaur

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 9, 2023
Researchers at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the living biology of dinosaur feathers. In a recent paper published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, the team revealed that ancient dinosaur feathers have a striking similarity in chemistry to the feathers of modern birds, contrary to previous beliefs.

Lead author Tiffany Slater, a postdoctoral researcher at University College Cork in Ireland, explains that their findings challenge the traditional reliance on fossilized bones to understand dinosaurs. By using a synchrotron, a particle accelerator that produces high-intensity X-rays, the team was able to analyze the sample and gain insights into the structure, function, and molecular makeup of the feathers.

In order to simulate fossilization, Slater heated feathers from modern birds, such as chickens, to the temperatures experienced during burial. This process helped the researchers understand how proteins degrade over time, enabling more accurate conclusions about the molecular composition of dinosaurs.

The study also supports the prevailing scientific consensus that birds originated from dinosaurs. Mary Schweitzer, a professor emeritus at North Carolina State University, explains that understanding the past is crucial for making predictions about the future. Therefore, this research not only strengthens our understanding of bird evolution but also provides valuable data for scientific advancements.

The significance of this work extends beyond the scientific community. Slater highlights the impact it can have in engaging people of all ages in science. Paleontology, she explains, captures the fascination and curiosity of young children and adults alike, making it a gateway science that can inspire further exploration and interest in scientific research.

While this study marks an important milestone, it also raises new questions for the research team. One of their key objectives is to determine if the chemistry of fossils can reflect the chemistry of the living organism. By unraveling the living biology of dinosaurs through their feathers, this research paves the way for future discoveries and a deeper understanding of these ancient creatures.

