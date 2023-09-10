Felix & Paul Studios has just announced the release of their VR trilogy, “Space Explorers: Blue Marble,” which offers an immersive and jaw-dropping experience of our home planet. The trilogy consists of three parts: “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1,” “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 2,” and “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 3.” This expansion upon the earlier release of “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1” is now available for free on Metaquest, allowing users with an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 headset to embark on a virtual journey through space.

The “Space Explorers: Blue Marble” trilogy is a spinoff of Felix & Paul Studios’ Emmy Award-winning “Space Explorers” series, offering a Zen-like perspective of Earth and the experiences of astronauts training and working on various missions. The filmmakers collaborated with NASA crews aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to capture breathtaking footage using specially designed cameras that function in the vacuum of space.

According to Félix Lajeunesse, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Felix & Paul Studios, their goal is to transport audiences to the unique vantage point of space and allow them to experience the Overview Effect. This profound sensation is the realization astronauts have when they witness Earth from low Earth orbit. It can reshape how we see and appreciate our planet, fostering a collective reverence for our home.

Each part of the “Space Explorers: Blue Marble” trilogy offers a different perspective of Earth. “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1” provides a 360-degree view of the Earth from outside the ISS, showcasing the Overview Effect. “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 2” takes users on a journey to witness the beauty of our planet from the ISS’s Cupola Observational Module. Finally, “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 3” allows users to experience a glorious sunrise on the Earth’s horizon as observed from the Cupola.

To watch all three parts of the “Space Explorers: Blue Marble” trilogy, visit the MetaQuest site. Prepare to be inspired by the unobstructed vistas and gain a deeper appreciation for our planet’s place in the universe.

