The Origins of Fish Armor: Tracing the Development of Bony Scutes in Sturgeon Fish

A recent study conducted by researchers at Caltech has shed new light on the evolution of dermal armor in vertebrate fish. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, identified specific stem cells known as trunk neural crest cells as the source of bony protective scales, called scutes, in fish.

About 350 million years ago, our ancient ancestors were soft-bodied animals living in the oceans. In order to survive and evolve, these animals needed to develop protective armor to defend against predators. The evolution of dermal armor, made up of bone and a substance called dentine, allowed vertebrate fish to thrive and gave rise to a multitude of species.

The study focused on sturgeon fish, specifically the sterlet sturgeon, which still retains many characteristics of its ancestors. By using fluorescent dye to track the migration of trunk neural crest cells in sturgeon embryos, the researchers found that these cells were located in the areas where the fish’s bony scutes were forming. They also discovered genetic signatures associated with bone formation in these cells, providing strong evidence that trunk neural crest cells give rise to bone-forming cells.

This finding builds on a previous study that showed trunk neural crest cells were responsible for dentine-based armor in another type of fish. Together, these studies suggest that trunk neural crest cells played a crucial role in the development of bony dermal armor, leading to the evolutionary success of vertebrate fish.

The ability to study non-model organisms, such as sturgeon fish, is essential for understanding fundamental questions in evolutionary developmental biology. By examining a wide range of animals, researchers can infer the evolutionary events that have taken place and gain insight into how changes in embryonic development contribute to the diversity of life.

