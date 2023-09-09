Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Sains/Ilmu

Ancient Ocean Floor May Wrap Around Earth’s Core, Seismic Imaging Reveals

ByGabriel Botha

September 9, 2023
Ancient Ocean Floor May Wrap Around Earth’s Core, Seismic Imaging Reveals

Scientists using seismic imaging have discovered that an ancient ocean floor may be wrapped around the Earth’s core. This layer, known as the ultra-low velocity zone (ULVZ), sits at the core-mantle boundary (CMB), around 2,900 kilometers below the surface. The ULVZ is a relatively thin layer but has regions of high density that slow down seismic waves.

For years, scientists have debated the origin of the ULVZ and struggled to obtain high-quality images of this region. However, a recent study appears to have found the answer. By burying a network of seismic probes in Antarctica and analyzing thousands of seismic recordings, the research team was able to produce high-resolution images of the Earth’s interior.

The images revealed the presence of thin anomalous zones of material at the CMB, believed to be the ULVZ. The thickness of these zones ranges from a few kilometers to tens of kilometers, and in some places, they are as tall as five times Mount Everest. The researchers propose that the ULVZ is composed of ancient oceanic crust that has been buried over millions of years due to the subduction of tectonic plates.

The findings also provide insights into how heat escapes from the Earth’s core, particularly in the thinner zones. The heat is believed to escape through the mantle and manifest as volcanic eruptions on the Earth’s surface. By understanding the structure of the ULVZ, scientists can gain a better understanding of the overall processes driving our planet.

Overall, this study highlights that the interior structure of our planet is more complex than previously thought and emphasizes the importance of seismic investigations in unraveling Earth’s mysteries.

Sumber: Kemajuan Sains

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Sains/Ilmu

Eksperimen Oksigen Marikh NASA Menghasilkan Oksigen di Planet Merah

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Sains/Ilmu

Misteri Kelimpahan Spesies Didedahkan: Pandangan Baharu daripada Pemerhatian Biodiversiti

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Sains/Ilmu

SpaceX Bersedia Melancarkan Satu Lagi Kumpulan Satelit Starlink

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu terlepas

Berita

Dapatkan Kemas Kini tentang Berita Teknologi Terkini dengan Podcast Panduan Teknologi Episod 567

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Acara Pelancaran Wonderlust Apple: iPhone 15, AirPods dengan USB C dan Jam Tangan Apple Baharu

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Teknologi

Pokémon Scarlet dan Violet DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Dikeluarkan

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Teknologi

Kepentingan Simpanan Tempatan

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen