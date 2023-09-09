Ancient Ocean Floor May Wrap Around Earth’s Core, Seismic Imaging Reveals

Scientists using seismic imaging have discovered that an ancient ocean floor may be wrapped around the Earth’s core. This layer, known as the ultra-low velocity zone (ULVZ), sits at the core-mantle boundary (CMB), around 2,900 kilometers below the surface. The ULVZ is a relatively thin layer but has regions of high density that slow down seismic waves.

For years, scientists have debated the origin of the ULVZ and struggled to obtain high-quality images of this region. However, a recent study appears to have found the answer. By burying a network of seismic probes in Antarctica and analyzing thousands of seismic recordings, the research team was able to produce high-resolution images of the Earth’s interior.

The images revealed the presence of thin anomalous zones of material at the CMB, believed to be the ULVZ. The thickness of these zones ranges from a few kilometers to tens of kilometers, and in some places, they are as tall as five times Mount Everest. The researchers propose that the ULVZ is composed of ancient oceanic crust that has been buried over millions of years due to the subduction of tectonic plates.

The findings also provide insights into how heat escapes from the Earth’s core, particularly in the thinner zones. The heat is believed to escape through the mantle and manifest as volcanic eruptions on the Earth’s surface. By understanding the structure of the ULVZ, scientists can gain a better understanding of the overall processes driving our planet.

Overall, this study highlights that the interior structure of our planet is more complex than previously thought and emphasizes the importance of seismic investigations in unraveling Earth’s mysteries.

Sumber: Kemajuan Sains