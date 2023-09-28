Hives Log: Menyediakan Rumah untuk Lebah di Kampus Ireland

Mick Verspuij, a trained forester, has been busy keeping an eye on weather forecasts for equinoctial gales in Ireland. His reason? He repurposes windfallen trees into log hives, which serve as homes for swarming bees. These log hives have gained popularity across the country, with nearly 500 of them installed so far.

Recently, Verspuij was invited by the University of Galway to install a log hive on their campus. This hive, made of Scots pine and fitted with a water reed hat for protection, has attracted significant interest. It is the first log hive on a third-level campus in Ireland and was commissioned by Prof Grace McCormack of the university’s zoology department as part of the college’s biodiversity trail.

Prof McCormack and her colleagues have been conducting extensive research on the native black bee or wild Irish honeybee in collaboration with the Native Irish Honey Bee Society and the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Association. Hybridization of non-native bees with the Irish wild honeybees is a concern, leading to calls for a total ban on imports. Prof McCormack’s research will provide scientific evidence to determine if such a ban is necessary.

The log hives made by Verspuij are well-insulated and coated with propolis by the bee colony, providing protection against viruses, fungi, and bacteria. While the log hives are mainly colonized by wild Irish species, imported bees have also been found in some cases, which Verspuij removes and replaces with a queen from the native species. The occupancy of a log hive depends on various factors, including location, proximity to other colonies, and weather conditions.

According to Verspuij, this year hasn’t been a good swarming year for bees in Inishowen, with only 12 swarms observed compared to 130 the previous year. Prof McCormack and her team believe that the weather may be a contributing factor. Bees are sensitive to climate change, and this summer’s poor weather conditions may have affected their behavior.

Verspuij’s interest in bees grew when he moved into organic farming and enrolled in a beekeeping course. He began building log hives in 2017, drawing on his background in forestry and tree surgery. Verspuij has constructed various designs of log hives, including ones attached to trees and elevated log hives on legs.

While the log hives serve as a temporary measure, Verspuij hopes they will raise awareness about the importance of woodland and landscape management. With more woodland, there would be fewer log hives necessary as natural nesting sites would be available for the bees.

